DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Hits New 1-Year Low - Here's Why

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.8950, with a volume of 2869701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 2.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a positive return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 27,555 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $392,383.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,555 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $392,383.20. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Forbes purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $124,800. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $956,437. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 827.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,434,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $36,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,343 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 593,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 41,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 25,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company's stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona Inc NASDAQ: XRAY is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company's product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DENTSPLY SIRONA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DENTSPLY SIRONA wasn't on the list.

While DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here