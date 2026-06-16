DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $10.14, but opened at $10.50. DENTSPLY SIRONA shares last traded at $10.5150, with a volume of 1,902,937 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Brian T. Gladden acquired 9,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,049.70. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 61,849 shares in the company, valued at $619,726.98. This represents a 19.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian P. Mckeon bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In other news, Director Michael J. Barber purchased 15,175 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $149,929.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 55,943 shares in the company, valued at $552,716.84. The trade was a 37.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "sell" rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 3.8%

The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock's 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.80 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 17.06%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 827.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,434,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $36,378,000 after buying an additional 2,172,343 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 593,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $8,860,000 after buying an additional 41,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 25,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company's stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona Inc NASDAQ: XRAY is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company's product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

Further Reading

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