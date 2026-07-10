DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to "Hold" Rating

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

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Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "sell" rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $17.09.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 17.06%.The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, Director Brian P. Mckeon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Barber bought 15,175 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $149,929.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 55,943 shares in the company, valued at $552,716.84. This trade represents a 37.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 35,160 shares of company stock valued at $351,179. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 337.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona Inc NASDAQ: XRAY is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company's product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

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