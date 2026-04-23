Free Trial
→ SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Desjardins Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Centerra Gold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Desjardins raised its target on Centerra Gold to C$33 (from C$30), still with a "hold" rating, implying roughly a 29.46% upside from the stock's current price.
  • Analysts are split—three Buy and three Hold—giving a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target of C$27.36, while several firms (RBC, CIBC, TD, BMO) have recently lifted targets or ratings.
  • Centerra reported a strong quarter (EPS C$0.56, revenue C$531.6M, net margin 43.2%) and trades at an attractive valuation (market cap C$5.09B, P/E ~8.98), supporting the case for further upside from the current ~C$25.50 level.
  • Five stocks we like better than Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Desjardins from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Desjardins' target price suggests a potential upside of 29.46% from the company's current price.

CG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$22.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$24.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Centerra Gold from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$27.36.

View Our Latest Report on CG

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

TSE CG traded down C$0.37 on Thursday, hitting C$25.49. 434,447 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm's 50-day moving average price is C$25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.55. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.97. The firm has a market cap of C$5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$531.63 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 43.18%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye. The Company also owns the Goldfield District Project in Nevada, United States, the Kemess Project in British Columbia, Canada, and owns and operates the Molybdenum Business Unit in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Centerra Gold Right Now?

Before you consider Centerra Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Centerra Gold wasn't on the list.

While Centerra Gold currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest Cover
Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
I was right about SpaceX
I was right about SpaceX
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
Why I broke this rule
Why I broke this rule
From Porter & Company (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd
Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd
By MarketBeat | April 23, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines