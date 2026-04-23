Desjardins Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Desjardins from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Desjardins' target price suggests a potential upside of 29.46% from the company's current price.

CG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$22.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$24.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Centerra Gold from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$27.36.

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Centerra Gold Stock Performance

TSE CG traded down C$0.37 on Thursday, hitting C$25.49. 434,447 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm's 50-day moving average price is C$25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.55. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.97. The firm has a market cap of C$5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$531.63 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 43.18%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye. The Company also owns the Goldfield District Project in Nevada, United States, the Kemess Project in British Columbia, Canada, and owns and operates the Molybdenum Business Unit in the United States and Canada.

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