Desjardins Issues Positive Forecast for Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Price

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Desjardins from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Desjardins' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.84% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EIF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$121.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$109.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$103.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$106.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Ventum Financial upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$110.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$116.96.

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Check Out Our Latest Report on EIF

Exchange Income Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of EIF stock traded down C$1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$101.90. 67,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,309. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm's fifty day moving average price is C$102.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$90.23. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$49.51 and a 52-week high of C$111.00.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$929.55 million for the quarter. Exchange Income had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 3.9962963 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Exchange Income

In other Exchange Income news, Director Duncan Draper Jessiman sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.80, for a total value of C$305,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,080 shares in the company, valued at C$618,944. This represents a 33.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 6.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, focused in two segments: Aerospace & Aviation and Manufacturing. The Corporation uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify already profitable, well-established companies that have strong management teams, generate steady cash flow, operate in niche markets and have opportunities for organic growth.

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