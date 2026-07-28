Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Up 142.8% in July

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,367 shares, an increase of 142.8% from the June 30th total of 5,505 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,915 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's shares are sold short.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Deswell Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Deswell Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries Stock Down 2.9%

DSWL stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.61. Deswell Industries has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $4.48.

Deswell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Deswell Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deswell Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deswell Industries stock. Royal Palms Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 460,893 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. Deswell Industries makes up about 1.9% of Royal Palms Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Royal Palms Capital LLC owned approximately 2.89% of Deswell Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries, Inc NASDAQ: DSWL is a China-based medical device company that designs, develops, manufactures and distributes airway management and respiratory care products. The company's product portfolio includes laryngeal mask airways, disposable endotracheal tubes, nebulizers, oxygen therapy equipment, humidifiers and related ventilator accessories. Deswell's devices are used in hospitals, clinics and home-care settings to support anesthesia, emergency medicine and respiratory treatment.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Shenzhen, Deswell operates multiple manufacturing facilities that comply with international quality standards, including FDA 510(k) clearances and CE markings for many of its devices.

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