Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $530.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $600.00 to $530.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the software maker's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.11% from the stock's previous close.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $540.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $375.00 price target on Intuit and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $571.74.

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Intuit Stock Down 19.8%

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $75.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $307.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,870,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $304.50 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The firm's fifty day moving average is $408.90 and its 200-day moving average is $514.39. The company has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 121,516 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $82,984,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Intuit by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 45,058 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,629 shares of the software maker's stock worth $32,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,871 shares of the software maker's stock worth $21,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Intuit News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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