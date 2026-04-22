Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 Pre Recorded results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share and revenue of $10.0575 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 Pre Recorded earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 1:00 AM ET.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 10.02%. On average, analysts expect Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DB alerts: Sign Up

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of DB opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average of $35.35. The company has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.03. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $40.43.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 251.0%. This is a boost from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's previous annual dividend of $0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 51,974 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,289,794 shares of the bank's stock valued at $165,414,000 after purchasing an additional 843,170 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 158,803 shares of the bank's stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Here are the key news stories impacting Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DB. Barclays downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank's core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft wasn't on the list.

While Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here