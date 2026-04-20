Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW) to Buy

Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 366 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 454. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.85% from the stock's previous close.

BTRW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Barratt Redrow to an "outperform" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 425 to GBX 350 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Barratt Redrow from GBX 400 to GBX 280 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 365 price objective on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Barratt Redrow from GBX 490 to GBX 450 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 289 price objective on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barratt Redrow presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 402.40.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BTRW

Barratt Redrow Stock Performance

Shares of BTRW stock opened at GBX 271.42 on Monday. Barratt Redrow has a 52-week low of GBX 249.30 and a 52-week high of GBX 486.50. The stock has a market cap of £3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.43. The firm's 50 day moving average price is GBX 309.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 356.52.

Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barratt Redrow had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 2.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 5,789 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 323 per share, for a total transaction of £18,698.47. Also, insider Nigel Webb bought 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 329 per share, for a total transaction of £49,350. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 26,476 shares of company stock worth $8,294,841. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

About Barratt Redrow

Barratt Redrow plc is an exceptional FTSE 100 listed UK home builder, building the homes the country needs, and dedicated to quality, service and sustainability. Together, we offer a range of highly respected and complementary brands, Barratt, David Wilson and Redrow. We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, through our focus on: ✅ Quality - We deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes which are built to the highest standards. Together, we have held more NHBC Pride in the Job Awards than any other housebuilder, for 20 years.

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