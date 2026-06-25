Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Positive Forecast for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target points to a potential upside of 27.73% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,177.47.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU traded up $165.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,213.52. The company had a trading volume of 49,478,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,113,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $103.38 and a 1-year high of $1,255.00. The business's 50 day moving average price is $788.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.98 by $4.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 60.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayban purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron delivered record Q3 revenue and EPS, crushing estimates and signaling strong operating leverage from AI memory demand.

Micron delivered record Q3 revenue and EPS, crushing estimates and signaling strong operating leverage from AI memory demand. Positive Sentiment: Management issued much stronger-than-expected Q4 guidance and said customers are locking in future supply with long-term commitments, improving visibility. Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Record Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2026

Management issued much stronger-than-expected Q4 guidance and said customers are locking in future supply with long-term commitments, improving visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets and reiterated buy ratings after the report, reflecting confidence that AI-driven memory shortages can support higher earnings for longer.

Analysts raised targets and reiterated buy ratings after the report, reflecting confidence that AI-driven memory shortages can support higher earnings for longer. Positive Sentiment: The strong quarter reignited the AI and chip rally, lifting peers and improving sentiment across the broader tech sector. Micron and Qualcomm forecasts ignite $400 billion AI chip stock rally

The strong quarter reignited the AI and chip rally, lifting peers and improving sentiment across the broader tech sector. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary says the stock’s huge run has already priced in a lot of good news, so it may remain volatile even if the long-term AI story stays intact.

Some commentary says the stock’s huge run has already priced in a lot of good news, so it may remain volatile even if the long-term AI story stays intact. Negative Sentiment: Several analysts warned that if AI memory demand cools or margins normalize, Micron could face a pullback because expectations are now very high.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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