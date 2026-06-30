Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Positive Forecast for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price indicates a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOOD. Loop Capital set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.35.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Robinhood Markets stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.36. The company's stock had a trading volume of 10,609,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,381,904. The company has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.35. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $153.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.85.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $836,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 481,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,283,217.28. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Shiv Verma sold 3,984 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $393,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 59,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,184.68. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and sold 633,484 shares worth $47,542,923. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 145,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,455,000 after acquiring an additional 68,458 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 100,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 46,688 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 365,551 shares of the company's stock worth $44,477,000 after purchasing an additional 76,075 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 238.5% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 48,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 722,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,755,000 after purchasing an additional 478,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Robinhood Markets, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Robinhood Markets wasn't on the list.

While Robinhood Markets currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here