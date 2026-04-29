Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 7.44%.

Here are the key takeaways from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's conference call:

Deutsche Bank reported record net profits with a post-tax RoTE of 12.7% , an improved cost-income ratio below 59% , revenues of €8.7bn , a CET1 ratio of 13.8% , and ~60% completion of the announced €1bn share buyback.

with a post-tax RoTE of , an improved cost-income ratio below , revenues of , a CET1 ratio of , and ~60% completion of the announced share buyback. Asset-gathering momentum continues — assets under management rose nearly 9% y/y to €1.8tn with net inflows of €22bn (about €11bn each in Private Bank and Asset Management), supporting fee and commission growth.

with net inflows of (about €11bn each in Private Bank and Asset Management), supporting fee and commission growth. Management emphasized disciplined cost execution and self-funded investments, with non-interest expenses down ~2% y/y and ~ €100m of operating efficiencies already realized in Q1 while maintaining the 2026 expense guidance.

of operating efficiencies already realized in Q1 while maintaining the 2026 expense guidance. Credit reserve build — provisions for credit losses were €519m in Q1, including a €90m forward-looking macro management overlay and a single-name CRE reserve, indicating continued caution and potential for further impairment if macro risks persist.

in Q1, including a forward-looking macro management overlay and a single-name CRE reserve, indicating continued caution and potential for further impairment if macro risks persist. Capital and FX headwinds — risk-weighted assets rose by about €12bn (contributing a 38bp q/q CET1 decline) and FX translation effects depressed revenues and net profitability, which could limit near-term capital flexibility and timing of further distributions.

Get DB alerts: Sign Up

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 4.1%

NYSE DB traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $30.65. 5,726,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,258. The company's 50 day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.03. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $40.43.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 251.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This is a boost from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's previous annual dividend of $0.51. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Key Headlines Impacting Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Here are the key news stories impacting Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — DB reported EPS of $1.24 vs. a $1.15 consensus and posted record quarterly/net profit metrics under CEO Christian Sewing, driven by higher revenues and cost discipline. This supports valuation and near-term earnings outlook. DB Tops Q1 Estimates (Zacks)

Q1 results beat expectations — DB reported EPS of $1.24 vs. a $1.15 consensus and posted record quarterly/net profit metrics under CEO Christian Sewing, driven by higher revenues and cost discipline. This supports valuation and near-term earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Record profit and broader confirmation — Multiple outlets (Reuters, WSJ, Invezz) confirm a bigger-than-expected Q1 profit and stable performance, reinforcing the earnings beat narrative that can support the share price. Reuters: Q1 Profit Beat

Record profit and broader confirmation — Multiple outlets (Reuters, WSJ, Invezz) confirm a bigger-than-expected Q1 profit and stable performance, reinforcing the earnings beat narrative that can support the share price. Positive Sentiment: Trading momentum into April — DB’s CFO said fixed income and FX trading "started well" in April, suggesting Q2 trading revenue could be constructive after March volatility. CFO Trading Comment (Financial Post)

Trading momentum into April — DB’s CFO said fixed income and FX trading "started well" in April, suggesting Q2 trading revenue could be constructive after March volatility. Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 revenue guidance nudges above consensus — The bank updated FY26 revenue guidance slightly above Street revenue expectations (~$38.6B vs. $38.3B consensus), though EPS guidance was unclear in the release; revenue upside is supportive but guidance lacked clarity. (Company update)

FY‑2026 revenue guidance nudges above consensus — The bank updated FY26 revenue guidance slightly above Street revenue expectations (~$38.6B vs. $38.3B consensus), though EPS guidance was unclear in the release; revenue upside is supportive but guidance lacked clarity. (Company update) Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach — Management presentations from the ADR virtual investor conference are now available, improving transparency for investors. Investor Conference Presentations

Investor outreach — Management presentations from the ADR virtual investor conference are now available, improving transparency for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Macro research note (gold forecast) — Deutsche Bank’s research predicting much higher gold prices is interesting for macro positioning but is unlikely to move DB stock materially. DB Gold Forecast

Macro research note (gold forecast) — Deutsche Bank’s research predicting much higher gold prices is interesting for macro positioning but is unlikely to move DB stock materially. Negative Sentiment: Higher credit risk provisions and FX headwinds — The beat came despite rising credit-loss provisions and negative currency impacts, which are pressure items for margins and could weigh on forward guidance/forecasts. Q1 Details (Zacks)

Higher credit risk provisions and FX headwinds — The beat came despite rising credit-loss provisions and negative currency impacts, which are pressure items for margins and could weigh on forward guidance/forecasts. Negative Sentiment: Asset‑management inflows slow — DWS saw net inflows slow amid market volatility related to geopolitical events, which could reduce fee revenue visibility from asset management. DWS Net Inflows Slow

Asset‑management inflows slow — DWS saw net inflows slow amid market volatility related to geopolitical events, which could reduce fee revenue visibility from asset management. Negative Sentiment: Potential retail-branch disruption — German union Verdi called for walkouts at Postbank on April 30 and May 2, risking branch closures and short-term customer-service disruption. Postbank Walkouts (Reuters)

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the bank's stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the bank's stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the bank's stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,046 shares of the bank's stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 178.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the bank's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company's stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank's core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft wasn't on the list.

While Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here