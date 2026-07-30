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Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Smith & Nephew logo with Medical background
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Smith & Nephew (LON:SN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price indicates a potential upside of 15.27% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Smith & Nephew to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,000 price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 13 price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 2,760 price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 1,350 target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 1,340.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

LON:SN traded up GBX 14.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,214.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,325,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,671. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,132.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,196.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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