Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price indicates a potential upside of 15.27% from the company's previous close.

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A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Smith & Nephew to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,000 price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 13 price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 2,760 price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 1,350 target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 1,340.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

LON:SN traded up GBX 14.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,214.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,325,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,671. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,132.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,196.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

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