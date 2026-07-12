DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DexCom from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. William Blair upgraded DexCom to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings raised DexCom from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price target on DexCom in a report on Friday, May 1st.

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Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $128,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 106,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,034,969.15. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $296,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 52,852 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,917,918.76. This trade represents a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $5,270,409 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in DexCom by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,122 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of DexCom by 15.4% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,147 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.96. 3,856,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,275. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. DexCom has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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