DHI Group (DHX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $30.8950 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.The business had revenue of $29.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.05 million. On average, analysts expect DHI Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DHI Group alerts: Sign Up

DHI Group Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $176.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.68 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at DHI Group

In other DHI Group news, Director Kathleen M. Swann sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 193,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,779.82. This trade represents a 9.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph G. Massaquoi, Jr. sold 26,611 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $82,227.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 137,653 shares in the company, valued at $425,347.77. The trade was a 16.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHI Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in DHI Group by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,089 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 122.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 22,399 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHX has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DHI Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of DHI Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of DHI Group in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $5.83.

View Our Latest Report on DHI Group

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc NYSE: DHX is a specialized professional recruitment and career development company that operates digital platforms connecting technology and security-cleared professionals with employers worldwide. Founded in 1990 as a niche job board for technology talent, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DHX.

The company's primary offerings include Dice.com, a careers platform designed for technology professionals, and ClearanceJobs, a specialized service catering to candidates holding U.S.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DHI Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DHI Group wasn't on the list.

While DHI Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here