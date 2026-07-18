DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.85 and traded as high as $4.11. DHI Group shares last traded at $4.0970, with a volume of 97,455 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a "hold" rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DHI Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of DHI Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, DHI Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $5.83.

View Our Latest Report on DHX

DHI Group Stock Up 2.7%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $176.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 1.24.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.05 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DHI Group

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Swann sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 193,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $739,779.82. This trade represents a 9.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph G. Massaquoi, Jr. sold 26,611 shares of DHI Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $82,227.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 137,653 shares in the company, valued at $425,347.77. The trade was a 16.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of DHI Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,438,349 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 329,214 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DHI Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,042,649 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,187,229 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 262,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,064 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 65,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,888 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 988,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company's stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc NYSE: DHX is a specialized professional recruitment and career development company that operates digital platforms connecting technology and security-cleared professionals with employers worldwide. Founded in 1990 as a niche job board for technology talent, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DHX.

The company's primary offerings include Dice.com, a careers platform designed for technology professionals, and ClearanceJobs, a specialized service catering to candidates holding U.S.

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