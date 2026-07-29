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DHL Group (DHLGY) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
DHL Group logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • DHL Group is expected to report earnings on Wednesday, August 5, with analysts forecasting quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $24.20 billion.
  • DHLGY shares rose 0.8% to $32.65, near their 12-month high of $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of approximately $73.1 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive overall, with MarketBeat reporting a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, although recent firms have both upgraded and downgraded the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its resultson Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter.

DHL Group Stock Up 0.8%

DHLGY opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. DHL Group has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The company's 50-day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHLGY shares. Zacks Research cut shares of DHL Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of DHL Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of DHL Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded DHL Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut DHL Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DHL Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DHL Group

About DHL Group

(Get Free Report)

DHL Group OTCMKTS: DHLGY is the international logistics and postal services business of Deutsche Post DHL Group, headquartered in Bonn, Germany. The company operates a global network that serves corporate and individual customers with a range of logistics solutions spanning domestic and international mail and parcel services, express courier operations, freight forwarding, contract logistics and supply chain management. It offers services to e-commerce retailers, manufacturers, healthcare and automotive companies, among other industries.

Its principal operating activities are organized across distinct logistics businesses including express courier services for time‑sensitive international shipments, global forwarding and freight for air, ocean and road transport, contract logistics for warehousing and distribution, e‑commerce fulfillment solutions, and national postal and parcel operations in Germany.

Further Reading

Earnings History for DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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