DHL Group Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of DHL Group Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DHLGY - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

DHLGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of DHL Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DHL Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th.

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DHL Group Price Performance

DHL Group stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. DHL Group has a 52-week low of $19.94 and a 52-week high of $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.02.

DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). DHL Group had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $25.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.51 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that DHL Group will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DHL Group Company Profile

DHL Group OTCMKTS: DHLGY is the international logistics and postal services business of Deutsche Post DHL Group, headquartered in Bonn, Germany. The company operates a global network that serves corporate and individual customers with a range of logistics solutions spanning domestic and international mail and parcel services, express courier operations, freight forwarding, contract logistics and supply chain management. It offers services to e-commerce retailers, manufacturers, healthcare and automotive companies, among other industries.

Its principal operating activities are organized across distinct logistics businesses including express courier services for time‑sensitive international shipments, global forwarding and freight for air, ocean and road transport, contract logistics for warehousing and distribution, e‑commerce fulfillment solutions, and national postal and parcel operations in Germany.

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