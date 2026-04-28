DHT (DHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DHT (NYSE:DHT - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.5320 per share and revenue of $139.7850 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

DHT (NYSE:DHT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. DHT had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $117.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get DHT alerts: Sign Up

DHT Price Performance

DHT stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.81. DHT has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.80.

DHT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This is a positive change from DHT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.9%. DHT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHT shares. Dnb Carnegie lowered shares of DHT from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DHT from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Evercore lowered shares of DHT from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of DHT from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DHT has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Marex Group plc raised its holdings in DHT by 5,860.2% in the 4th quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 1,084,752 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $13,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,552 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in DHT by 706.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,077,704 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $11,650,000 after buying an additional 943,990 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DHT during the 4th quarter valued at $8,927,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in DHT by 447.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 744,601 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $9,092,000 after buying an additional 608,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in DHT by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 811,795 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $9,912,000 after buying an additional 525,557 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc NYSE: DHT is a Bermuda-based independent crude oil tanker company that provides seaborne transportation of crude oil on a worldwide basis. The company's core business involves the ownership and operation of a modern fleet of Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) and Suezmax tankers, which are chartered to oil producers, trading houses and national oil companies. Through spot charters, time-charters and tanker pooling arrangements, DHT connects crude oil exporters with refining hubs in Asia, Europe, North America and other global markets.

Founded in 2005 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange later that year, DHT has grown its presence in the maritime sector by focusing on operational efficiency and disciplined capital management.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DHT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DHT wasn't on the list.

While DHT currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here