DHT (DHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DHT (NYSE:DHT - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $237.6120 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

DHT (NYSE:DHT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. DHT had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 58.54%.The business had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $152.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. DHT's revenue for the quarter was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

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DHT Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of DHT stock opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. DHT has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12.

DHT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.8%. This is a positive change from DHT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. DHT's dividend payout ratio is presently 124.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on DHT from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of DHT from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Evercore downgraded shares of DHT from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DHT from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.33.

View Our Latest Report on DHT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHT

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHT by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,008,679 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $36,736,000 after buying an additional 44,986 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in DHT by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,329,182 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $27,834,000 after acquiring an additional 248,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in DHT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,460 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $27,710,000 after acquiring an additional 17,221 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in DHT by 18.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,857,049 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 293,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in DHT by 60.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,732,003 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $20,697,000 after acquiring an additional 654,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company's stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc NYSE: DHT is a Bermuda-based independent crude oil tanker company that provides seaborne transportation of crude oil on a worldwide basis. The company's core business involves the ownership and operation of a modern fleet of Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) and Suezmax tankers, which are chartered to oil producers, trading houses and national oil companies. Through spot charters, time-charters and tanker pooling arrangements, DHT connects crude oil exporters with refining hubs in Asia, Europe, North America and other global markets.

Founded in 2005 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange later that year, DHT has grown its presence in the maritime sector by focusing on operational efficiency and disciplined capital management.

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