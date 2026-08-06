Diageo (LON:DGE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Diageo plc (LON:DGE - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,557.74 and traded as high as GBX 1,654.50. Diageo shares last traded at GBX 1,635.73, with a volume of 1,352,899,000 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 1,600 target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Diageo to a "hold" rating and set a GBX 1,700 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 2,000 price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a £222.30 price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 4,547.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Diageo

Diageo Trading Up 1.0%

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,545.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,557.74. The firm has a market cap of £36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diageo news, insider John Rishton bought 3,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,527 per share, with a total value of £49,993.98. Also, insider John Alexander Manzoni acquired 441 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,488 per share, with a total value of £6,562.08. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,606 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,849. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry. With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we're building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we're a truly global company. With such diversity, we're able to truly represent our broad consumer base and think differently about the future. To maintain our position as leaders in the alcoholic beverage market, we always invest in the future and are mindful of the impact we have.

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