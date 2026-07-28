DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Trading Down 1.5% - Should You Sell?

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC - Get Free Report) was down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.64. 206,697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 207,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DMAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised DiaMedica Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $357.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3,710.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.12% of the company's stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: DMAC is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for acute and chronic central nervous system conditions. The company's lead product candidate, DM199, is a recombinant form of human tissue kallikrein-1 designed to promote neuroprotection and tissue repair through modulation of the kallikrein‐kinin system. DiaMedica's research and development efforts are centered on translating the regenerative potential of DM199 into effective treatments for disorders with high unmet medical need.

DM199 is being evaluated in acute ischemic stroke, where preclinical studies have demonstrated potential benefits in blood flow restoration, inflammation reduction and neuronal survival.

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