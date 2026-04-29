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Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Short Interest Up 30.7% in April

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Diamond Hill Investment Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Short interest rose 30.7% in April to 80,000 shares, equal to 3.1% of the stock and a short-interest ratio of about 4.5 days.
  • Shares were trading flat at $174.99, near the 52-week high of $175, with a market cap of ~$473.4M and a P/E of 9.78.
  • Institutional investors own about 65.5% of the company and several funds added or initiated positions, while Weiss Ratings upgraded the stock to a Buy and MarketBeat shows a consensus Buy.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 80,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the March 31st total of 61,218 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,831 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of DHIL remained flat at $174.99 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 36,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,499. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.14. The company has a market capitalization of $473.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.75. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $175.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 18.08%.

Institutional Trading of Diamond Hill Investment Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Industriel ET Commercial increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial now owns 11,600 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,945,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $949,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHIL

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc is an independent, employee‐owned investment management firm that provides a range of equity and fixed income strategies to institutional and individual clients. The company's investment approach is driven by bottom‐up fundamental research, emphasizing risk management and long‐term value creation. Through a disciplined portfolio construction process, Diamond Hill seeks to deliver differentiated returns across market environments.

The firm offers a suite of investment products, including small‐, mid‐ and large‐cap U.S.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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