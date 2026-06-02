Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) CAO Teresa Dick Sells 7,000 Shares

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG - Get Free Report) CAO Teresa Dick sold 7,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.90, for a total transaction of $1,406,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 85,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,228,179.50. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts: Sign Up

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG traded up $3.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.52. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,818,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.43 and a beta of 0.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.30 and a twelve month high of $214.51. The business's fifty day moving average price is $195.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.34.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.49. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.54 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 511.63%.

Trending Headlines about Diamondback Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Diamondback Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy across multiple future periods, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q1 2028, and FY2028, which suggests analysts see stronger profitability ahead.

Zacks Research lifted earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy across multiple future periods, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q1 2028, and FY2028, which suggests analysts see stronger profitability ahead. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating, so the updated forecasts are constructive but not a full bullish endorsement.

Zacks Research maintained a rating, so the updated forecasts are constructive but not a full bullish endorsement. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also highlighted Diamondback Energy on Jim Cramer’s radar among oil stocks, which may have added attention to the name and kept investor interest elevated. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $223.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FANG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $472,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 256,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $36,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 354,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $50,726,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 24.6% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,312,413 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $187,806,000 after purchasing an additional 258,738 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,355,480 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $337,078,000 after purchasing an additional 198,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company's stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FANG is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback's activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Diamondback Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Diamondback Energy wasn't on the list.

While Diamondback Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here