Diana Shipping (DSX) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Diana Shipping to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Diana Shipping Stock Performance

NYSE:DSX opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $274.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.51. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Diana Shipping Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Diana Shipping's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DSX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Diana Shipping from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Diana Shipping

Institutional Trading of Diana Shipping

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,879 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 28,384 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 407.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 80,684 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 64,784 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 144,901 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 66,212 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company's stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc is a global shipping company incorporated in the Republic of the Marshall Islands and headquartered in Athens, Greece. The company specializes in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels that transport a variety of commodities, including coal, iron ore, grains, fertilizers, steel products and other bulk materials. Diana Shipping’s fleet comprises Panamax, Capesize, Newcastlemax and Supramax/Newcastlemax segments, enabling it to address the needs of customers on key global trade routes.

The company conducts its operations by chartering vessels on short‐term voyage charters and longer‐term period charters.

Further Reading

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