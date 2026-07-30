Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Reaches New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $110.11 and last traded at $109.7620, with a volume of 261296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.09.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dianthus Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $117.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNTH

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company's 50 day moving average price is $91.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.61.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,998.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dianthus Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Simrat Randhawa sold 26,530 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $2,404,148.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,480. This represents a 86.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan Savitz sold 31,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $3,157,086.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,086.47. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,779 shares of company stock worth $7,985,235. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNTH. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 3,366.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,577,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,431,000 after buying an additional 2,503,311 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company's stock worth $59,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,619 shares of the company's stock worth $62,129,000 after acquiring an additional 836,571 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,434,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $22,545,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

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