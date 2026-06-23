DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $253.8889.

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

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Insider Activity at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In other DICK'S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $41,609,395.82. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 6,549,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,294,676,949.94. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $925,538.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,534,674.92. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 28.91% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $238.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.50. DICK'S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $170.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $222.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.09.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.01). DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 4.71%.The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. DICK'S Sporting Goods's revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DICK'S Sporting Goods will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's payout ratio is 47.53%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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