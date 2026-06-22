DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Hits New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $239.95 and last traded at $242.4690, with a volume of 94938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.96.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DKS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK'S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Up 4.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $221.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.89.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.01). DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 4.71%.The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. DICK'S Sporting Goods's payout ratio is presently 47.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $925,538.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,534,674.92. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $41,609,395.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 6,549,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,294,676,949.94. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 28.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK'S Sporting Goods

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 46.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

Further Reading

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