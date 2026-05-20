DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Telsey Advisory Group Analyst Says

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the sporting goods retailer's stock. Telsey Advisory Group's price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.43% from the stock's current price.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird set a $253.00 price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK'S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $246.44.

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DICK'S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:DKS opened at $211.73 on Wednesday. DICK'S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $167.03 and a 12 month high of $237.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company's 50 day moving average is $208.34 and its 200-day moving average is $209.35.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 27.12%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK'S Sporting Goods will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $925,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,534,674.92. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $41,609,395.82. Following the sale, the chairman owned 6,549,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,676,949.94. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK'S Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 9.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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