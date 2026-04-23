Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $846.2330 million for the quarter. Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.750 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.29. Diebold Nixdorf had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Down 0.4%

DBD opened at $84.14 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average is $79.03 and its 200-day moving average is $69.83. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $41.94 and a 1-year high of $88.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DBD shares. Wedbush set a $100.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $100.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBD

Insider Buying and Selling at Diebold Nixdorf

In other news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 60,833 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $5,156,813.41. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,704,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,795,209.26. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 512,234 shares of company stock valued at $42,516,215. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Virtus Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 320.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company's stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc NYSE: DBD is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company's core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

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