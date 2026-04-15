Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Hits New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.20 and last traded at $85.2510, with a volume of 1226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.49.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush set a $100.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $100.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 0.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business's fifty day moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average is $68.71.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.750 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 500,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,216,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at $354,733,696. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth $1,131,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 12.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,819,728 shares of the technology company's stock worth $103,779,000 after purchasing an additional 197,086 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth $1,585,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 73.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 501,819 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,619,000 after purchasing an additional 212,790 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc NYSE: DBD is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company's core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

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