Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $923.07 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 2.80%. Diebold Nixdorf updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.250-5.750 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Diebold Nixdorf's conference call:

Commercial momentum remained strong: Q2 order entry rose 3% year over year and 6% sequentially, reaching a four-year first-half high, while backlog increased to $814 million. Management reaffirmed its full-year revenue, adjusted EBITDA, EPS and free-cash-flow guidance.

Q2 order entry rose 3% year over year and 6% sequentially, reaching a four-year first-half high, while backlog increased to $814 million. Management reaffirmed its full-year revenue, adjusted EBITDA, EPS and free-cash-flow guidance. Retail continued to outperform, with revenue up 24% year over year and wins across point-of-sale, self-checkout, RFID services and Smart Vision AI. The company signed contracts covering 1,400 AI-enabled lanes and expects strong high-double-digit growth in North American retail.

with revenue up 24% year over year and wins across point-of-sale, self-checkout, RFID services and Smart Vision AI. The company signed contracts covering 1,400 AI-enabled lanes and expects strong high-double-digit growth in North American retail. Banking expansion beyond ATMs gained traction through teller cash recyclers, branch automation, transaction middleware and managed services, including notable deployments with Lloyds and VyStar. Record teller cash recycler shipments and additional regional wins support management’s confidence in second-half demand.

through teller cash recyclers, branch automation, transaction middleware and managed services, including notable deployments with Lloyds and VyStar. Record teller cash recycler shipments and additional regional wins support management’s confidence in second-half demand. Higher memory costs continued to pressure margins, particularly in retail point-of-sale products, with roughly $10 million of incremental costs in the quarter. Pricing actions and supply diversification are expected to mitigate the headwind, but full-year product gross margins are now expected to be merely comparable with last year.

particularly in retail point-of-sale products, with roughly $10 million of incremental costs in the quarter. Pricing actions and supply diversification are expected to mitigate the headwind, but full-year product gross margins are now expected to be merely comparable with last year. Free cash flow was negative $11 million in Q2 after a roughly $40 million inventory build to secure memory supply and support second-half deployments; inventory is expected to remain elevated through Q3. Management also highlighted approximately $50 million of one-time German tax payments for prior years, although it expects substantial cash-flow improvement in Q4 as inventory declines.

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Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

DBD stock traded down $11.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.57. The company had a trading volume of 212,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,365. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $53.93 and a one year high of $92.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $82.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.58.

Trending Headlines about Diebold Nixdorf

Here are the key news stories impacting Diebold Nixdorf this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 1.7% year over year to $930.8 million, while net income increased to $16.2 million from $12.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA grew 8.5% to $120.6 million, and order entry increased 3%, indicating steady demand and improved operating performance. Diebold Nixdorf Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 1.7% year over year to $930.8 million, while net income increased to $16.2 million from $12.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA grew 8.5% to $120.6 million, and order entry increased 3%, indicating steady demand and improved operating performance. Positive Sentiment: GAAP EPS increased 33% year over year to $0.44, while adjusted EPS rose 17%. Management also reported margin expansion, including a 30-basis-point improvement in net margin and an 80-basis-point increase in adjusted EBITDA margin. Diebold Nixdorf Q2 Revenue Rises

GAAP EPS increased 33% year over year to $0.44, while adjusted EPS rose 17%. Management also reported margin expansion, including a 30-basis-point improvement in net margin and an 80-basis-point increase in adjusted EBITDA margin. Positive Sentiment: The company repurchased approximately $60 million of common stock during the quarter, with about $57 million remaining under its buyback authorization. Wedbush also upgraded DBD to “strong buy,” providing an additional positive analyst signal.

The company repurchased approximately $60 million of common stock during the quarter, with about $57 million remaining under its buyback authorization. Wedbush also upgraded DBD to “strong buy,” providing an additional positive analyst signal. Neutral Sentiment: Diebold Nixdorf reaffirmed fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $3.86 billion to $3.94 billion and EPS guidance of $5.25 to $5.75. The EPS midpoint of $5.50 is broadly consistent with the roughly $5.49 analyst consensus, offering limited evidence of an outlook upgrade. Diebold Nixdorf Q2 2026 Earnings

Diebold Nixdorf reaffirmed fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $3.86 billion to $3.94 billion and EPS guidance of $5.25 to $5.75. The EPS midpoint of $5.50 is broadly consistent with the roughly $5.49 analyst consensus, offering limited evidence of an outlook upgrade. Negative Sentiment: The reported $1.10 quarterly EPS met expectations rather than exceeded them, which may have disappointed investors given DBD’s elevated valuation and recent share-price strength.

The reported $1.10 quarterly EPS met expectations rather than exceeded them, which may have disappointed investors given DBD’s elevated valuation and recent share-price strength. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider activity has been mixed, including substantial selling by Millstreet Capital Management, although several executives purchased smaller amounts of stock. This may add some caution but is less significant than the earnings and guidance details.

Insider Activity

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 228,723 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $19,201,295.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,207,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,192,173.35. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Myers acquired 1,360 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.41 per share, with a total value of $99,837.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,349,404.66. This trade represents a 3.07% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,282 shares of company stock worth $249,138 and have sold 419,798 shares worth $35,245,284. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,421 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,634 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,017 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,775 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,573 shares of the technology company's stock worth $18,980,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Diebold Nixdorf to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $100.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Diebold Nixdorf

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc NYSE: DBD is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company's core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

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