Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded at Wedbush

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wedbush to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DBD. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.00.

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Diebold Nixdorf Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:DBD opened at $90.61 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $53.93 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.58.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.07 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 2.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $8,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,104,432 shares in the company, valued at $348,055,833.60. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 621 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.56 per share, with a total value of $49,406.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,304,856.92. The trade was a 0.29% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,282 shares of company stock worth $249,138 and sold 419,798 shares worth $35,245,284. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 56.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 735 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 325.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc NYSE: DBD is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company's core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

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