Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.82 and last traded at $69.6520, with a volume of 22259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.06.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on DGII shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Digi International from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Digi International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stephens increased their price target on Digi International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digi International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digi International

Digi International Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.05.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Digi International had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $130.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Digi International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.680 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 14,182 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $930,481.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 26,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,657.99. This represents a 34.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James J. Loch sold 100,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $6,944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 167,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,637,380.16. This represents a 37.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 121,008 shares of company stock worth $8,320,222 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Digi International by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,255 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,410,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 652,197 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,736,000 after purchasing an additional 46,659 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 84.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,149 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company's stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services designed to link devices to networks and applications securely. The company develops a broad range of networking hardware, including cellular and Ethernet routers, gateways, embedded modules and adaptors, as well as accessories and antennas. Digi's solutions enable businesses to deploy remote monitoring, control and automation systems across diverse industries such as transportation, utilities, healthcare, retail and industrial manufacturing.

In addition to its physical devices, Digi offers cloud-based management software and professional services that simplify device configuration, monitoring and over-the-air updates.

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