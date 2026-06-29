Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.95 and last traded at $70.67, with a volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.55.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DGII. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens increased their price target on Digi International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Digi International from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised Digi International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Digi International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DGII

Digi International Trading Up 2.0%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $63.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.93. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Digi International had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Digi International's quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Digi International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.680 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Digi International

In other news, VP James E. Freeland sold 450 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 19,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,892. This represents a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 6,376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $415,141.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 18,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,195,680.04. This represents a 25.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 121,008 shares of company stock worth $8,320,222 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Digi International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 652,197 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,736,000 after acquiring an additional 46,659 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Digi International during the fourth quarter worth $2,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Digi International by 84.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,149 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Digi International by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 47,468 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,706 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services designed to link devices to networks and applications securely. The company develops a broad range of networking hardware, including cellular and Ethernet routers, gateways, embedded modules and adaptors, as well as accessories and antennas. Digi's solutions enable businesses to deploy remote monitoring, control and automation systems across diverse industries such as transportation, utilities, healthcare, retail and industrial manufacturing.

In addition to its physical devices, Digi offers cloud-based management software and professional services that simplify device configuration, monitoring and over-the-air updates.

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