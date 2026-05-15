Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Digi Power X had a negative net margin of 82.94% and a negative return on equity of 54.82%.

Here are the key takeaways from Digi Power X's conference call:

Adjusted EBITDA turned positive in Q1 2026 at $1.1 million, versus a $1.3 million loss a year ago, suggesting improving operating momentum even as the company winds down legacy mining revenue.

in Q1 2026 at $1.1 million, versus a $1.3 million loss a year ago, suggesting improving operating momentum even as the company winds down legacy mining revenue. The company highlighted a very strong balance sheet , with no long-term debt and management citing roughly $125 million of cash plus about $15 million of digital assets as of May 15, 2026.

The company highlighted a , with no long-term debt and management citing roughly $125 million of cash plus about $15 million of digital assets as of May 15, 2026. Digi Power X said its AI pivot is now producing revenue , with NeoCloudz GPU-as-a-service beginning first revenue in May 2026 and the first GPU bare-metal delivery already completed to a customer.

Digi Power X said its , with NeoCloudz GPU-as-a-service beginning first revenue in May 2026 and the first GPU bare-metal delivery already completed to a customer. Management emphasized significant infrastructure and power advantages , including about 393 MW of secure capacity across owned sites and progress toward the Columbiana, Alabama AI campus being ready for service in late 2026 to early 2027.

Management emphasized significant , including about 393 MW of secure capacity across owned sites and progress toward the Columbiana, Alabama AI campus being ready for service in late 2026 to early 2027. The company laid out an aggressive multi-year growth target, projecting about a $300 million annual run rate in 2027 and up to $800 million-$1 billion by 2029, while expecting future expansion to be financed more through debt to reduce dilution.

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Digi Power X Stock Performance

DGXX stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 22,489,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,187,090. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $526.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 5.85. Digi Power X has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $9.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Alec Amar sold 27,500 shares of Digi Power X stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $97,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 1,368,949 shares in the company, valued at $4,873,458.44. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $160,032.

Institutional Trading of Digi Power X

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Digi Power X during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Digi Power X during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Digi Power X by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,000 shares of the company's stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Digi Power X during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Digi Power X during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on DGXX shares. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Digi Power X in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Digi Power X in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Digi Power X from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $4.00.

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Digi Power X Company Profile

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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