Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $185.10.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $168.31 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $154.49 and its 200 day moving average is $167.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.89, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

