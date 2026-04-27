Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Raised to $222.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "sector outperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Scotiabank's price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DLR. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $212.07.

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Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of DLR stock opened at $199.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $146.23 and a fifty-two week high of $208.14. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $183.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.15. The stock has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 56.9% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company's stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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