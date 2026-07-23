Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.150-8.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9 billion-$7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.7 billion.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7%

DLR stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.71. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,141,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,480. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $146.23 and a 12 month high of $208.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business's 50 day moving average price is $184.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.41. The company has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is 128.76%.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 686.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,807,512 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $831,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195,862 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,301,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,190,797 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $493,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,791 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 581.0% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 961,121 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $166,159,000 after purchasing an additional 819,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.2% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,967,618 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $517,345,000 after buying an additional 596,420 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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