Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citizens Jmp Analyst Says

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citizens Jmp from $220.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "market outperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Citizens Jmp's price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.24% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DLR. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $213.86.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.8%

DLR traded down $3.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.47. 235,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,536. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.07. The stock's 50-day moving average is $183.22 and its 200 day moving average is $170.15. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $146.23 and a 12 month high of $208.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 627.0% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,977 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 37.1% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 82,170 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $14,808,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 618.6% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,897 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107,212 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $19,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Digital Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Digital Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Digital Realty Trust currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here