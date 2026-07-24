Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Cowen

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $222.00 target price on the real estate investment trust's stock. TD Cowen's target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.53% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $217.21.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:DLR opened at $179.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.35 and a 200-day moving average of $180.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.03. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $146.23 and a 52 week high of $208.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.77). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Tema ETFs LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finivi Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Finivi Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 59.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Digital Realty Trust News

Here are the key news stories impacting Digital Realty Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Digital Realty raised its full-year 2026 funds-from-operations outlook, signaling management is seeing durable leasing momentum and better-than-expected demand trends. Reuters article

Digital Realty raised its full-year 2026 funds-from-operations outlook, signaling management is seeing durable leasing momentum and better-than-expected demand trends. Positive Sentiment: The company beat Q2 FFO and revenue estimates, a key catalyst for REIT investors focused on cash generation and occupancy-driven growth. Zacks article

The company beat Q2 FFO and revenue estimates, a key catalyst for REIT investors focused on cash generation and occupancy-driven growth. Positive Sentiment: Management’s guidance for FY 2026 EPS and revenue came in above Wall Street expectations, reinforcing confidence that the business can sustain growth despite a challenging rate environment. Press release

Management’s guidance for FY 2026 EPS and revenue came in above Wall Street expectations, reinforcing confidence that the business can sustain growth despite a challenging rate environment. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly EPS came in below one reported consensus figure, even as revenue was well above estimates, suggesting a mixed headline print rather than a flawless quarter. MarketBeat earnings report

Quarterly EPS came in below one reported consensus figure, even as revenue was well above estimates, suggesting a mixed headline print rather than a flawless quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage highlighted robust AI-related demand and strong Q2 performance, which supports the long-term investment case but does not add a new near-term catalyst beyond earnings. Seeking Alpha news

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Digital Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Digital Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Digital Realty Trust currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here