Digital Turbine (APPS) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Digital Turbine to announce earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $149.9790 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 6.68%.The company had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $133.22 million. On average, analysts expect Digital Turbine to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Digital Turbine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1,323.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,594 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 31.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,624 shares of the software maker's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Digital Turbine from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc NASDAQ: APPS is a mobile technology company that streamlines content delivery and app advertising across connected devices. Its platform enables carriers, OEMs, app developers and advertisers to engage users through personalized app recommendations, in-app promotions and turnkey monetization solutions. By integrating software directly on smartphones and tablets, Digital Turbine simplifies the user journey from discovery to installation without requiring additional downloads or redirects through traditional app stores.

The company's flagship Ignite Platform offers end-to-end campaign management, combining demand-side advertising, real-time analytics and automated content fulfillment.

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