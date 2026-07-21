Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APPS. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Digital Turbine from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings cut Digital Turbine from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Digital Turbine from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday.

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Digital Turbine Price Performance

Digital Turbine stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.22 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,101,779 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $45,509,000 after buying an additional 29,540 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 12.0% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,112,351 shares of the software maker's stock worth $20,484,000 after acquiring an additional 762,888 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,100,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,619,171 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 535,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528,772 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 110,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company's stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc NASDAQ: APPS is a mobile technology company that streamlines content delivery and app advertising across connected devices. Its platform enables carriers, OEMs, app developers and advertisers to engage users through personalized app recommendations, in-app promotions and turnkey monetization solutions. By integrating software directly on smartphones and tablets, Digital Turbine simplifies the user journey from discovery to installation without requiring additional downloads or redirects through traditional app stores.

The company's flagship Ignite Platform offers end-to-end campaign management, combining demand-side advertising, real-time analytics and automated content fulfillment.

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