DigitalOcean (DOCN) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect DigitalOcean to post earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $277.8220 million for the quarter. DigitalOcean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.200 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.17. DigitalOcean had a return on equity of 88.86% and a net margin of 24.97%.The business had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DigitalOcean to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DigitalOcean alerts: Sign Up

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOCN traded down $11.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.85. The company's stock had a trading volume of 356,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,958. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.65 and a 200-day moving average of $104.71. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $187.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

In related news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 25,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $3,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 573,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,423,980. The trade was a 4.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hilary Schneider sold 4,338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total transaction of $678,376.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,803,630.74. This represents a 15.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 39,338 shares of company stock worth $6,191,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 54.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 417.9% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 782 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 242.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 821 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DOCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $78.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $98.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of DigitalOcean from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc is a cloud infrastructure provider that focuses on simplicity, performance and developer experience. The company offers a range of cloud services designed to help software developers, startups and small- to medium-sized businesses deploy, manage and scale applications. Its flagship offering, Droplets, provides virtual private servers that can be configured with various CPU, memory and storage options. In addition to compute instances, DigitalOcean's platform includes managed Kubernetes, scalable object and block storage, managed databases, load balancers and networking capabilities such as Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and Floating IPs.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, DigitalOcean was created with the goal of making cloud computing more accessible to individual developers and smaller teams.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DigitalOcean, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DigitalOcean wasn't on the list.

While DigitalOcean currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here