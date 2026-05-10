Dillard's (DDS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect Dillard's to post earnings of $10.13 per share and revenue of $1.5547 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $13.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.98 by $3.07. Dillard's had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $13.48 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dillard's to post $33 EPS for the current fiscal year and $32 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Dillard's Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of DDS opened at $563.50 on Friday. Dillard's has a twelve month low of $359.72 and a twelve month high of $741.97. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $588.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $622.50.

Dillard's Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Dillard's's dividend payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dillard's in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Dillard's from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dillard's from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dillard's from $524.00 to $449.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Dillard's from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $521.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Dillard's by 322.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,510 shares of the company's stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Dillard's by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 139 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Dillard's by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,703 shares of the company's stock worth $16,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dillard's by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company's stock worth $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,468 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dillard's during the 1st quarter worth $3,746,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc NYSE: DDS, headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, is a U.S.-based department store chain founded by William T. Dillard in 1938. Over more than eight decades of operation, the company has grown from a single store in Nashville, Arkansas, to a prominent retailer with a national footprint. Dillard's equity is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DDS.

The company operates approximately 280 departmental stores across 29 states, offering a broad assortment of merchandise that includes men's and women's apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home furnishings.

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