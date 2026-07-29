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Dine Brands Global (DIN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Dine Brands Global logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Dine Brands Global is expected to report Q2 2026 results before the market opens on August 5. Analysts forecast earnings of $1.21 per share on revenue of $237.37 million; the earnings call is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • The company’s latest quarter missed earnings expectations, posting $0.88 EPS versus the $1.00 consensus, although revenue increased 4.8% year over year to $225.2 million.
  • Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with an average price target of $30.40, below the stock’s reported $35.99 price. Dine Brands also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.19, equivalent to a 2.1% yield.
  • Five stocks we like better than Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share and revenue of $237.37 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.12). Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $225.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $222.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dine Brands Global to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

NYSE DIN opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $456.58 million, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.95. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $39.68.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Dine Brands Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIN. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dine Brands Global

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Hyter sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $51,984.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $269,017.20. This represents a 16.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.73% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,282 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,557 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc is a leading franchisor and operator of full‐service restaurants in the casual dining and breakfast segments. The company's primary brands include IHOP®, known for its wide variety of breakfast offerings and pancakes, and Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, a casual dining concept featuring a range of American entrées, appetizers and cocktails. Through its franchise model, Dine Brands works with independent restaurant owners to develop, market and support both domestic and international locations.

The origins of Dine Brands Global date back to the founding of the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in 1958 in California.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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