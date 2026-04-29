Dine Brands Global (DIN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Dine Brands Global to post earnings of $1.02 per share and revenue of $223.2080 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $217.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.27 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 1.88%.Dine Brands Global's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dine Brands Global to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

NYSE DIN opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.82 million, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business's fifty day moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average is $30.55. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.68.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Dine Brands Global's payout ratio is 78.35%.

Insider Activity at Dine Brands Global

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $888,999.25. The trade was a 6.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $173,310 in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,099,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 51.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 507,801 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 172,013 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at about $4,175,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,567,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,041,335 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $25,742,000 after acquiring an additional 101,304 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIN. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DIN

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc is a leading franchisor and operator of full‐service restaurants in the casual dining and breakfast segments. The company's primary brands include IHOP®, known for its wide variety of breakfast offerings and pancakes, and Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, a casual dining concept featuring a range of American entrées, appetizers and cocktails. Through its franchise model, Dine Brands works with independent restaurant owners to develop, market and support both domestic and international locations.

The origins of Dine Brands Global date back to the founding of the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in 1958 in California.

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