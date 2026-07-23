Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIN shares. Zacks Research raised Dine Brands Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Hyter sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $51,984.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,017.20. This represents a 16.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.73% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,451 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 51.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 507,801 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 172,013 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 16.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,821 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth approximately $747,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 1.5%

DIN stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.74. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $39.68. The firm has a market cap of $441.64 million, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.12). Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. Dine Brands Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.25%.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc is a leading franchisor and operator of full‐service restaurants in the casual dining and breakfast segments. The company's primary brands include IHOP®, known for its wide variety of breakfast offerings and pancakes, and Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, a casual dining concept featuring a range of American entrées, appetizers and cocktails. Through its franchise model, Dine Brands works with independent restaurant owners to develop, market and support both domestic and international locations.

The origins of Dine Brands Global date back to the founding of the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in 1958 in California.

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