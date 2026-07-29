Diodes (DIOD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.6270 per share and revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $405.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $396.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Diodes's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Diodes to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Diodes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.46. The stock had a trading volume of 88,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,129. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.17. Diodes has a 12-month low of $42.28 and a 12-month high of $125.99.

Insider Activity at Diodes

In other Diodes news, CTO Francis Tang sold 15,330 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total value of $1,717,573.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 71,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,003,913.52. This trade represents a 17.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary Yu sold 3,632 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $399,810.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 108,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,904,821.76. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 70,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,616,906 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 77.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 563.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIOD. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 price objective on Diodes in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Diodes in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $98.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Diodes from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $113.00.

View Our Latest Report on DIOD

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated NASDAQ: DIOD is a global manufacturer and supplier of high‐performance discrete, logic, analog and mixed‐signal semiconductor products. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company designs and develops a broad range of discrete components, standard logic functions, power management circuits, interface products and array products. Its portfolio includes rectifiers, MOSFETs, general‐purpose diodes, voltage regulators, comparators, buffers and other building blocks for electronic systems.

Diodes Incorporated serves a variety of end markets such as automotive, computing, communications, consumer electronics, industrial and lighting.

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