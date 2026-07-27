Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Sees Large Volume Increase - Should You Buy?

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Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares ( NASDAQ:GGLL Get Free Report ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 685,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session's volume of 1,487,777 shares.The stock last traded at $94.20 and had previously closed at $89.35.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.15. The stock has a market cap of $883.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.24.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5806 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGLL. Group One Trading LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 22.6% during the second quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,797 shares of the company's stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

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