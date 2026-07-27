Go Pro
→ Buy this stock today (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Sees Large Volume Increase - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • GGLL shares rose to $94.20 from a previous close of $89.35, while 685,357 shares traded—down 54% from the prior session’s volume.
  • The leveraged Alphabet-linked ETF has a market capitalization of approximately $883.8 million, a beta of 2.24, and trades below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • GGLL recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.5806, equivalent to an annualized $2.32 and a 2.5% yield; several institutional investors also recently initiated or increased positions.
  • Interested in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares? Here are five stocks we like better.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 685,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session's volume of 1,487,777 shares.The stock last traded at $94.20 and had previously closed at $89.35.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.15. The stock has a market cap of $883.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.24.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5806 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGLL. Group One Trading LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 22.6% during the second quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,797 shares of the company's stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Right Now?

Before you consider Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares wasn't on the list.

While Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
The end may be near for these iconic stocks
The end may be near for these iconic stocks
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines